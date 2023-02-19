Therapist named products to prolong youth

Polyprenols and bioflavonoids, which are found in some berries and fruits, can prolong youth. This was told on February 18 by a general practitioner, a specialist in the XFIT fitness testing direction in Russia, Ekaterina Ladygina.

The doctor clarified that polyprenols and bioflavonoids are found in products such as blueberries, black and red currants, kiwi, cranberries, cherries – they activate reparative and regenerative processes, as a result, the structure and functions of organs are restored.

“A handful of berries such as cranberries and currants will improve memory and cognitive function, have an antidepressant effect and help prolong youth,” she quotes “Gazeta.Ru”.

The specialist clarified that loads and stress, as well as technogenic factors in the human body, lead to membrane damage, resulting in disruption of the functionality of cells, tissues and organs.

Polyprenols and bioflavonoids in the diet can compensate for their deficiency. This will support the immune status of the cell, ensure the restoration and stability of membranes, as well as the synthesis of protein molecules.

Earlier, on February 15, Olga Saperova, a dermatologist and trichologist at Medicina JSC, said that eating fatty fish, eggs, nuts, spinach and avocados can reduce hair loss and stimulate hair growth. At the same time, the doctor emphasized that the density and density of hair is primarily influenced by the genetic predisposition and age of a person.

In November, dietitian Oksana Mikhaleva listed products that help prolong the youth of the body. According to her, the Mediterranean diet will help to preserve youth for a long time and slow down the aging process.