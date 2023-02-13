Therapist warned about the dangers of measles for adults

Therapist Sergei Shubin spoke about the dangers of measles in adulthood.

According to the expert in an interview with the TV channel “Saint Petersburg” on Monday, February 13, 120-130 people die every year from measles, another 60 thousand adults with this diagnosis lose their sight. In addition, every first out of a thousand falls ill with severe inflammation of the meninges.

“It is believed that if an adult does not remember whether he was vaccinated and he does not have a passport, then he is not vaccinated,” Shubin quotes life.ru.

According to the specialist, the vaccine provides a high percentage of protection against the disease, but 5% of people can get sick in a milder form.

Shubin urged to take a test for antibodies to measles.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world, it is transmitted by airborne droplets. In 2023, the first case of measles was already detected in St. Petersburg.

Also on February 13, the chief freelance epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region, Zinaida Trush, recalled the voluntary vaccination against measles. She noted that, according to WHO, in 2022, more than 155,000 cases were registered in 150 countries from January to September. There were also deaths, reports the TV channel. “360”. Isolated cases were also recorded in Russia. In the Moscow region at the end of January there were several cases.

On February 3, it was reported that cases of measles in Russia were recorded in Omsk, Samara and Novosibirsk. Dozens of new cases have been registered in these regions, including in children.

Infectious disease doctor Vladislav Koryagin listed the symptoms of measles. According to him, these are symptoms of a respiratory disease: sore throat, fever, coughing, after which rashes appear. Doctors recommend not neglecting measles vaccinations. First of all, doctors call for vaccination of Russians over 25 years old, writes “Reedus”.

Allergic diseases are not a contraindication to vaccination. Allergy sufferers can get severe measles, city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

On February 2, a pediatrician-immunologist, doctor of medical sciences, professor Andrey Prodeus spoke about contraindications to measles vaccination. According to him, contraindications to the measles vaccine are acute diseases or exacerbations of chronic diseases. NSN.

In January, Andrey Pozdnyakov, an infectious disease doctor, Ph.D., chief physician of the clinical diagnostic laboratory of LLC INVITRO-Siberia, told Izvestiya how to recognize measles and how this disease occurs in adults and children. According to him, the rash appears on the 3-5th day from the onset of the disease, but a person becomes contagious from the moment the first symptoms appear and often manages to infect others.

According to him, those who have not been vaccinated and have not had measles or people with ineffective immunity after contact with the sick person become infected with a probability of more than 90%. Pozdnyakov emphasized that the risk group for measles infection includes opponents of vaccinations, immunologically severe patients, people with cancer and HIV-infected people.

In November 2022, the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the world could face a threat of the spread of measles due to a reduction in vaccination. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 40 million children missed the measles vaccine in 2021, the TV channel notes “Star”.

