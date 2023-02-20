February 20, 2023, 03:40 – BLiTZ – News

The former head of the Ukrainian government, Mykola Azarov, shared information about his own conviction that there are political formations on the territory of the state that are not charged with current trends, which will have the opportunity to head the updated government bodies.

The politician shared this information as part of a speech on the Soloviev Live television channel.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that after the completion of a special military operation, a state apparatus capable of assuming the most important power functions should be established in the state. It is he who will allow future politicians to develop and take their places.

“Yes, they are now destroyed, they are persecuted, they are driven underground, partially liquidated, destroyed, but they exist,” reads the text of his statement.

Recall that the offensive actions of the Russian Federation in relation to the city of Artyomovsk occupied by the Kyiv regime do not stop. Information about this is distributed by an online publication.

