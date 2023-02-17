February 17, 2023, 10:41 am – BLiTZ – News

The head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, asked an important question in light of statements by US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland about possible strikes on Crimea. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Primakov noted that earlier there was an opinion that the United States did not want the conflict to escalate and was keeping Kyiv from attacking Crimea and other Russian territories. However, Nuland’s statements changed the situation, and Primakov asked the question: “There are no more Red Lines. What’s next?”.

The politician drew attention to the fact that if the United States supports strikes on Crimea, then this may lead to the fact that they will also support strikes on Moscow and other major centers so that Kyiv feels safe.

Primakov believes that a response from Russia that it approves of attacks on US military infrastructure would be no less shocking to US officials. The head of Rossotrudnichestvo stressed that the United States is confident in its “exclusivity” when everything around is perceived only as an object for the implementation of their hegemony.

He concludes that in light of this situation, there are no longer any “red lines”, and a clear field is opening before Russia in which it must show its flexibility and wisdom.

“I mean, there are no more ‘red lines’, we have an open field in front of us, hello, ‘I am your thin spikelet’,” Primakov summed up.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.