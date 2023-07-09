There are special rules for Kanwariyas coming to Babadham, worship Shiva like this, take these precautions

Sawan 2023: Kanwar Yatra in the month of Sawan is historical. All the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled by filling the holy Ganga water from Sultanganj and offering it to Baba Baidyanath of Deoghar. It is believed that this journey was started by Maryada Purushottam Ram. From Uttarwahini Sultanganj, Baba Baidyanath was worshiped by walking on foot carrying water from the Ganges, since then this tradition has been maintained. It is described in Skanda Purana that those men and women who complete their journey by keeping a kanwar on their shoulders, they get the virtue of Ashwamedha Yagya.

Special rules for Kanwariyas

Ganga water filled in Kanwar with resolution chanting.

Chant mantras and bow down before keeping and lifting the Kanwar.

Always keep Kanwar at a higher place than him and sit at a distance from him. Don’t cross the Kanwar over the forehead.

Smoking at a distance of at least 12 hands from Kanwar, small doubts at a distance of 24 hands and defecation at a distance of hundreds of hands.

After resting, eating, defecating etc., only after taking bath, pick up the Kanwar again.

Do not use oil-soap, leather goods, footwear and glass items.

Protect Kanwar and yourself from the touch of the dog.

Follow the religion of celibacy and stay far away from luxury.

Maintain interest in religious sentiments and keep chanting Bol Bam with body, mind and wealth. Stay absorbed in God.

Maintain a sense of mutual charity and cooperation. Be truthful and soft-spoken and don’t let deceit and deceit get you close.

Worship Shiva like this

There is special importance of worshiping Shiva in the month of Shravan. You can worship Shiva even at home. There are three main methods of worshiping Shiva.

1. Panchopachar Pooja: Smell, flowers, incense, lamp and Nevaidya.

2. Dashopachar Puja: Padya, Arghya, Aachaman, bath, request for clothes, smell, flower, incense, lamp and nevaidya.

3. Shodshopachar Puja: Padya, Arghya, Aachaman, bath, clothes, jewellery, smell, flower, incense, lamp, Nevaidya, Aachaman, Tambul, Stavpath, Tarpan and Namaskar. Dakshina should also be offered at the end of the worship for the said achievement.

Take precautions while worshiping Shiva

There is special importance of purity and goodness in worship, on this day early in the morning after taking bath and meditation, remembering Lord Shiva, the devotees perform bhajans and worships while fasting and fasting.

After retiring from daily work, keep your Shivji’s idol, picture or Shivling on a wooden platform by spreading a white or yellow cloth. Give bath to the idol and if there is a picture, clean it properly.

Incense, lamp must be lit in front of Shivji in worship. A lit lamp should never be extinguished by itself.

Then apply white sandalwood and rice on Shivji’s head, then offer garland and flowers to him. Then perform his aarti.

Smell (sandalwood, henna, abir, gulal, mogra etc.) should be applied with the ring finger (the one near the little finger i.e. ring finger) in worship.

After worship, offer Prasad or Naivedya (bhog).

In the end perform aarti. At the end, after performing his aarti, offer Naivedya and end the worship.

If Pandey of Deoghar asks all these questions then don’t worry, Babadham has genealogy of your entire ancestors. Rules for