There are thousands of poisons in the arsenal of special services – military expert Nikulin on the poisoning of Alaudinov

February 13, 2023, 18:18 – BLiTZ – News The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that his assistant, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps, Apta Alaudinov, was poisoned with an unknown poison. The adjutant handed over the envelope with the poisonous substance to Alaudinov. Having received the envelope, the high-ranking serviceman felt a specific pungent smell and took precautions in time.

The public news service asked Igor Nikulin, a military expert, biotechnologist, ex-member of the UN commission on biological and chemical weapons, to comment on this situation.

“Well, it happens,” the expert smiled sadly. “Khattab also got poisoned by an envelope sent to him by unknown people,”

The biotechnologist noted that if such an envelope fell into the hands, then in any case, you need to wash your hands with soap, and further actions already depend on what kind of poison is used there.

“I believe that it was some kind of poison from the arsenal of the special services, which is very difficult to establish and cure. It can be some kind of organic poison such as botulinum toxin, and much more. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of such poisons in the arsenals of special services. It can also be hydrocyanic acid or some of its salts. It is necessary to conduct an analysis, ”said Nikulin.

According to the DOS interlocutor, until the analysis is carried out, it is impossible to say whether sufficient measures have been taken to protect people. Hydrocyanic acid is favored by its high volatility. It is a colorless, easily mobile poisonous liquid with an unpleasant odor. It is very toxic and deadly poisonous, causing oxygen starvation of the tissue type.

Botulinum toxin is the strongest organic poison known to science of organic toxins and one of the most toxic substances. The ingestion of botulinum toxin into the digestive system of the body causes severe toxic damage – botulism.

