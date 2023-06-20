There is a gathering of wedding processions at the CM residence, but the groom is not fixed, BJP attacks on the meeting of opposition unity

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said on the meeting of opposition parties to be held on June 23 that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself is neither the groom nor the name of the groom has been fixed, but he has invited the baraatis to gather at the Chief Minister’s residence. Have sent. Now it is being said that when the bride will bring Jaimal after the baraat door (election result), then seeing her face, one of the baraatis will become the bridegroom.

The people of the country want to know the name of the groom.

Sushil Modi said that when the people of the country want to know the name of the bridegroom, then the opposition wants to keep people entangled in the talks of band, baja, barati. If you have the courage, declare Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate on behalf of the parties participating in the Patna meeting. He said that it is certain from the side of the BJP that Narendra Modi, a popular and trusted politician all over the world, will again become the Prime Minister, but the opposition should tell that among Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee, whom does it want to unite to make the PM? Nitish Kumar has already declared himself out of the race for the post of PM. He is the leader of the regional party of only 16 MPs.

Opposition meeting is being prepared under the supervision of CM

It is believed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself is monitoring all the arrangements for this meeting of the opposition parties. Special Bihari cuisine is being arranged for them. According to the information, Bihari catering will be arranged for the opposition leaders. In this, along with Litti Chekha, Khaja of Silav of Nalanda district will also be included. Desi sweets will also be served. For this, the artisan of a prominent hotel in Patna has been instructed to prepare a special dish. CM is keeping an eye on everything himself.

