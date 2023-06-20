There is a lot of demand for buffalo meat, silk and handmade carpets abroad, UP’s export increased by 100% in 6 years

Lucknow. Exports from Uttar Pradesh have increased by more than 100% in the last six years. This information has been given in an assessment done by the UP State Export Promotion Bureau. Statistics show that UP exported Rs 84,000 crore in 2016-17. In the year 2022-23, this figure was Rs 174,000 crore. Exports are about to cross Rs 2 lakh crore in the current financial year. Various indices indicate that the top 10 buyers of goods from UP are USA, UAE, Nepal, UK, Germany, Vietnam, Netherlands, France, China and Egypt. Together they contribute 60% to the exports of Uttar Pradesh.

Export of rice, sugar, iron and wheat also

Products promoting the state’s exports include telecommunication equipment, buffalo meat, RMG cotton, accessories, RMG man-made fibre, leather footwear, saddlery and harness, aluminum and aluminum products, silk and handmade carpets, machinery and engineering goods, Rice, sugar, iron and steel, handicrafts, wheat etc.

Government is widening the export basket

Cabinet Minister for Industries, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi told an English newspaper: “The plan for the 2023-24 financial year includes widening the export basket and increasing the number of exporters in the state, capacity building is included. Export procedures, unlocking the export potential of ODOP and Geographical Indications, leveraging e-commerce for export enhancement, facilitating product development among other things are on priority.

Export promotion scheme is being praised

Earlier, according to an assessment by the Federation of India Exports Organization (FIEO), the reason for the development of UP has been the export promotion schemes of the state government. If an exporter is registered with the Export Promotion Bureau, they will be assisted with 60% of stall fee in foreign fairs, up to a maximum of Rs.2 lakh, 60% of economy air fare, up to a maximum of Rs.1 lakh. 60% of the total expenditure on publicity subject to a maximum of Rs.75,000 per annum, 75% of the cost of sending samples to overseas buyers, up to a maximum of Rs.1 lakh per annum and 50% of the cost of certification, subject to a maximum of Rs.2 lakh per annum .