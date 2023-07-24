There is a sound of drought in 31 districts of UP, there has been very little rain so far, the water level of the rivers in western UP has created havoc.

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, the indifference of monsoon is taking a heavy toll on the people. While the heat wave continues in most parts of the state, agriculture has also been affected due to less rainfall. It is likely to affect paddy and other crops. So far in the state, more activity of monsoon has been seen in western UP, while the summer heat continues in Purvanchal and central part.

Despite the Meteorological Department showing the possibility of change in temperature and rain from Monday, there was no rain anywhere till evening. Due to the humid heat, people were suffering from sweating. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in three districts of Uttar Pradesh and a yellow alert in 15 districts on Tuesday. However, there is no relief yet.

Status of districts with less rainfall

In 31 districts of the state, people are still waiting for the clouds to rain heavily. According to the latest data of the Meteorological Department, 13 of these districts have received 40 to 60 percent less rainfall in June. At the same time, 40 percent less rainfall has been recorded in seven districts. According to the Zonal Meteorological Center, Lucknow, where western Uttar Pradesh has received good rains so far, the areas of Purvanchal and Awadh are suffering from lack of rain. 305.7 mm in Chandauli. Relative to the lowest 84.2 mm of rain has been received.

The districts with less rainfall in the state are Kushinagar, Mirzapur, Deoria, Basti, Mau, Chandauli, Pilibhit and Kushinagar. Less than 40 percent rainfall has been recorded here since June. Apart from this, 40 to 60 percent rainfall has been recorded in Sitapur, Maharajganj, Ghaziabad, Sant Kabir Nagar, Rae Bareli, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sultanpur, Shravasti, Prayagraj and Kaushambi.

People migrated due to the fierce form of Hindon

The state government has instructed the concerned district magistrates to take all security measures in view of floods. Ghaziabad, Noida and some other areas of NCR are affected by the boom in Yamuna and Hindon. Due to Hindon’s attitude, many people had to flee from their homes. Water has entered in many areas. In such a situation, a flood warning has been issued in the low-lying areas.

Hindon is also a tributary of Yamuna. It originates from Shakambhari in the Shivalik range near Saharanpur. Due to this, the water level in this river has also increased. Because of which many places in its area of ​​NCR have been waterlogged.

Hundreds of families have had to leave their homes from here. Beyond this, water has entered the low-lying areas of Akbarpur, Baharampur, Kanavani, Chotpur and Greater Noida. Noida’s administration is also ready and has appealed to the people to leave the low-lying areas.

There are a large number of illegal colonies near Ghaziabad and Eda, which have been established on the foothills of the Hindon river, in such a situation, there is a crisis when there is a flood. Apart from the Hindon and Yamuna rivers, the water level in the Ganga has also increased, due to which the problems in the low-lying areas have increased.

Steady increase in the water level of Yamuna

On the other hand, due to continuous release of water from Hathini Kund Barrage, the water level of Yamuna has also seen an increase in most of the places. People are scared because the water level of Yamuna has crossed the danger mark at many places.

331 villages of 13 districts of the state affected by flood

Meanwhile, according to Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar, all the embankments of the state are safe. At present, 331 villages in 13 districts of UP are affected by floods due to rise in the water level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers. So far 866 people have been shifted to relief camps. People’s animals are also being protected.

61 relief camps for the rescue of 25 thousand people

In the state, 331 villages of Aligarh, Badaun, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Kasganj, Noida, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Shamli districts are in the grip of flood. According to the Disaster Management Department, 61 shelters have been built for the rescue of 25 thousand people. In the state, the river Ganga is flowing above danger in Badaun and Farrukhabad. There is flood situation in both the districts due to the raging form of the river.

Less rain will affect crops

According to the Meteorological Department, due to less rain this time, the paddy crop is likely to be affected. Due to lack of rain, the main crop of the season can be affected. In such a situation, important advice has been given to the farmers that they should not rely on rain for irrigation of paddy crop. It has also been said that the farmers who are transplanting the paddy crop in the last week of July should keep a gap between the crops in transplanting and plant three to four plants of the crop together.

The Meteorological Department has now said the weather is favorable for rain

Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Department, on July 25, the intensity of rain and its area will increase. The effect of rain will be fully visible in western Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, there are chances of rain in most of the eastern areas of the state. According to meteorologists, on July 26, there may be rain and thundershowers at almost all places in western UP and many places in eastern UP. On the other hand, on July 27 and 28, it may rain with thunder and lightning at many places in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

