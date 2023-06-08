There is going to be a big change in traffic on this route of Patna, know before leaving the house, otherwise there will be trouble

The work of construction of underpass on Boring Canal Road in Lohia Path Chakra, which is being built near the striking turn in Patna, will start in the next week. For the construction of 250 meter underpass in Boring Canal Road, traffic will remain closed in Boring Canal Road for about a month from Mohini Mor to Striti Mor. Traffic will be closed due to the use of heavy machinery in the construction of the underpass. According to experts, SP Traffic has given a letter to the DM to give permission to close the road. There is a possibility of getting permission from DM soon. After this there will be a ban on traffic movement.

drainage work completed

The construction work of drainage in Boring Canal Road has been completed. Now the work of roofing the drain is going on. After the completion of the roof molding work by next week, the excavation work will start for the construction of the underpass in the middle of the road. The work of construction of drainage was completed in about 20 meters on the side of Indira Bhavan. The source said that the work was completed with the cooperation of the local people. Now the work of molding it has to be done.

Service road is also being prepared

About 250 meters of underpass is to be constructed from Mohini Mor to Stritki Mor in Boring Canal Road. Heavy machinery will be brought in next week for the construction of the underpass. Due to the work of machinery regarding the construction of the underpass, there will be no space left in the boring canal road. Because of this, it has been decided to stop the traffic. Service roads on both sides of the underpass are also being prepared. From the left service road, people should go towards Bihar Museum in Bailey Road. Whereas, to come from Bailey Road to Boring Canal Road from Service Road, people will go from the side of Pant Bhavan.

