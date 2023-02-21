There is hope – the doctor spoke about the recovery of Kostomarov – DOS

February 21, 2023, 14:17 – BLiTZ – News

Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov suffered a second stroke.

According to a REN-TV source, the 46-year-old athlete again spent the night of February 20-21 due to resuscitation.

It is also known that the skater also underwent a blood purification operation due to developed sepsis. He was also diagnosed with secondary meningitis, which may have been caused by nosocomial infection.

Even earlier, Roman Kostomarov’s doctors reported that a quarter of his brain was affected due to hemorrhage and hematoma in the frontal lobe.

The athlete’s condition was assessed as critically serious, but later doctors reported that there was no severe cerebral edema and, according to tomography data, only a small brain focus was affected.

Angioneurologist, Honored Doctor of the Russian Federation, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Yevgeny Shirokov gave his analysis of the situation to a correspondent of the BLiTZ.

“Naturally, I don’t have all the patient’s medical information, there is no medical history, there are no tests, but as far as I know, Kostomarov has a systemic disease in which many vessels suffer, blood clots are formed, these vessels are blocked, and a stroke is only one part of a larger clinical picture. . There are many problems there, including clogging of the arteries of the lower extremities,” he said.

According to the doctor, usually at such a young age, recovery after a stroke is quite successful.

“If there is no very severe large destruction, the treatment of the main problem associated with systemic disorders of hemostasis and thrombosis in this case is the main task,” the specialist explained.

Yevgeny Shirokov is sure that this task can be solved at the modern level.

“The problem is solved with the help of various modern drugs. After that, to a certain extent, there will be recovery after a stroke. ”

The professor clarified that the difference between elderly patients, in whom stroke is associated with atherosclerosis, and young patients, in which in this case the cause of stroke is intravascular thrombus formation, recovery can be quite encouraging.

Recall that Roman Kostomarov was hospitalized on January 10 with pneumonia and influenza group B. The skater underwent several operations, his fingers and left foot were amputated.