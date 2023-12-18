There is just one ‘Blitz’ or ‘Weekly Blitz’ in the entire world

For the last several months, we are receiving disturbing information from various credible sources stating a racket of fraudsters running several illegitimate websites from India and the United Kingdom are falsely claiming our newspaper Blitz, which also is known to many as Weekly Blitz being their “sister publication” or “affiliate publication”, which is not only blatant lie but also is an attempt of fooling various esteemed individuals that include entrepreneurs, editors, journalists, policymakers, diplomats and others.

We want to make it clear that Blitz is a registered newspaper (Registration number DA-5025) published from Bangladesh for more than two decades with print and online editions. Domain for our online edition was purchased in 2005. For more than two decades, the owner and publisher of this newspaper has successfully built the image of this newspaper as the most-trusted source of information and a hub of scholarly articles written by internationally acclaimed counterterrorism experts and experts in other sectors, by investing millions of dollars. Currently we employ more than 35 staff with a modern office in Dhaka’s Niketon area, where we have an excellent working atmosphere alongside most-sophisticated multimedia studio and digital facilities.

Currently, Blitz, in addition to its main – English edition, is also running its Hindi edition (on trial basis) and a growing YouTube channel. Furthermore, we currently are taking preparations for bringing our Blitz editions in Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, French, Spanish, Russian and German languages.

Neither Blitz has any partner nor is it affiliated with any entity in any country. We have not granted permission to anyone to use our brand name ‘Blitz’. Anyone pretending or claiming to be our “affiliated publication” or “sister concern” certainly is fake. Moreover, making such a false claim is a serious offense under laws of any country.

Blitz is an independent newspaper, established in 2003 for the purpose of presenting balanced coverage of events. Since inception, we have been vigorously confronting radical Islam, political Islam and militancy; denouncing antisemitism and Holocaust denial, and promoting interfaith harmony. It is an independent journal that has been publishing the truth under extreme adversities.

Blitz firmly believes – it is the responsibility of the state not only to protect and defend the citizen but also to create the conditions – political, social, economic, and cultural, in which all citizens may achieve their highest potential as human beings. It is committed to the principle of individual freedom.

Our slogan is – Fears None But God, meaning, we have the audacity of publishing truth against lies and bias. For years, we have been upholding this principle despite multiple forms of challenges. In today’s world of insanity and biased journalism, Blitz possibly is the only newspaper that has been boldly confronting injustice, religious bigotry, radical Islam and political Islam. For this reason, it has emerged as the most influential newspaper enjoying credibility and acceptability amongst the policymakers in the world.

Because of our investigative reports, Islamist militancy groups such as Hizbut Tahrir, Hizbut Towhid, Khatmey Nabuwat Movement, etcetera were banned in Bangladesh and the West. Blitz has been the first newspaper to expose the notorious activities of Zakir Naik, a radical Islamic preacher, who has now been banned in a number of countries including Bangladesh, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. We also are against militancy outfits such as Al Qaeda, Islamic State, Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Houthi, Boko Haram, Al Shabab etcetera.

The editor of this newspaper, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is a multi-award-winning anti-radical Islam and anti-militancy journalist with international acclaim. He received the ‘Freedom to Write’ award in 2005 from PEN USA; the American Jewish Committee’s prestigious ‘Moral Courage Award’ in 2006; ‘Monaco Media Award’ in 2009′; ‘Key to Englewood’ (NJ) in 2009 etcetera. He has been nominated several times for the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize, a competition organized annually by the European Commission’s Directorate General for International Cooperation and Development; as well as Reason Foundation’s Bastiat Prize. Shoaib Choudhury is a research scholar and a prominent counterterrorism specialist in the region.

Mr. Choudhury has served as the Chief Correspondent of the Russian Itar-TASS news agency in Bangladesh for many years. He also has been writing for Canada Free Press, The Jerusalem Report, The Organiser, OpIndia, Hindu Post, The Arutz Sheva, Israel Today, Arabian Post, Indepth News, OZ Arab Media, News Ghana, American Thinker, The Rio Times, The Eastern Herald, South Asia Journal, Pressenza, The Seoul Times and other international newspapers. Mr. Choudhury is regularly quoted by a large number of international media outlets.

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury also has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Sun, The Washington Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Jewish Week, RT, Pravda, The Haaretz, The Jerusalem Post, The Berliner Zeitung, The Outlook, The Business Standard, i24TV, VOA TV, France24 TV, Radio Moscow, The Huffington Post, The Australian, ABC Radio, Al Jazeera, Al Arabia TV, The Times of Bahrain, Republic TV and many other international news outlets in the world.

Commenting on Mr. Choudhury, The New York Times in its editorial said: “Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, a Muslim editor and commentator in Bangladesh, has a rare virtue — he champions dialogue and decency in a culture hemmed in by extremism and corruption”. A version of this article appears in print on December 14, 2003, Section 4, Page 10 of the National edition with the headline: The Risks of Journalism in Bangladesh.

Nobel Peace Prize recipient and Holocaust survivor Dr Elie Wiesel termed Mr. Choudhury as “Hero of our time, a brave-heart and uncompromising crusader against religious bigotry”. Yale University as well as Hudson Institute have hosted him as the key-speaker. The United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has invited him on a number of occasions to get briefs about the status of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Under the courageous and dynamic leadership of Mr. Choudhury, a team of seasoned journalists is working hard in presenting hard-hitting reports as well as analytical opinion editorials. Columnists, analysts and research scholars from around the world are contributing to this newspaper since its inception.

Blitz truly is a newspaper of international standards published from Bangladesh.

Leading news agencies such as Reuters, Lexis Nexis, Philippines News Agency, United News of India, Antara News, Business Wire India, Khama Press, NewsWing, South East Asian News, News Tribe, UK Government News and others are regularly using the content of this newspaper. Blitz is quoted by a majority of international news outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The Hill, The Organiser, The Outlook, The Business Standard, Zee News, Republic TV, Anandabazar Patrika, The Dawn, The Hindu, NDTV, The Guardian, Times of India, Indian Express, Bangkok Post, France24 TV, Berliner Zeitung, Arutz Sheva, Jerusalem Post, Al Arabiya, Voice of America and many others. News outlets and researchers looking for references on issues related to counterterrorism regularly visit Blitz as our archive contains a large number of contents critical of terrorism, militancy, radical Islam and religious extremism.

Every month millions of readers visit the online edition of Blitz, while we print approximately 30,000 copies every Thursday. Additionally, everyday almost 27,000 people receive NEWS ALERTS via email every time whenever a news content is published.