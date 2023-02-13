February 13, 2023, 14:30 – BLiTZ – News The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, located in the village of Makiivka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, which they occupied, use the civilian population as a human shield, hiding behind them and not letting people out of the settlement. This was announced by Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the LPR, retired Andrey Marochko.

The correspondent of the BLiTZ turned to the former ambassador of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Rodion Miroshnik, to find out exactly how the “human shield” tactics that the Ukrainian army loves so much work.

“There is no amnesty for crimes of this kind”

“First of all, it should be noted that such practices violate international humanitarian law and the generally accepted rules of war,” the politician said. “There is no amnesty for crimes of this kind, and the Ukrainian figures who commit them will suffer the well-deserved punishment that the tribunal will impose on them after the capitulation of Kyiv.”

According to the ex-ambassador of the LPR, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are converting residential buildings into long-term firing points, and military equipment is hidden right behind them. At the same time, the civilian population is not released outside the location of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is forced to die during shelling.

“Therefore, when they say in Kyiv that Russia has hit the residential sector, they do it with the most severe degree of cynicism,” the DOS interlocutor noted. “After all, this residential sector has been turned into a military facility by their own hands!”

Miroshnik added that this practice is widespread and is used not only in Makeevka, but also in Seversk, Krasny Liman and many other settlements.

“Red Cross” cover their tanks and guns!

“Nationalists do not hesitate to use even hospitals for their own purposes,” the politician noted. – That is, literally, the “Red Cross” cover their tanks and guns! At the same time, civilians simply cannot escape from the dangerous territory: yes, they can move inside it, but the exits from it are blocked by roadblocks. It’s hard to even imagine such a barbaric attitude of Kyiv towards Ukrainians, but we see evidence of it almost every day.”

Earlier, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the International Committee of the Federation Council, said that “the great event of February” would be the capitulation of Kyiv. So he responded to the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba.

