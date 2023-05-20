There is no arrangement in the DSRP office of Deoghar, there is neither accommodation nor water

The DSRP office was opened on February 22 at Baidyanathdham station in Deoghar. But even after three months have passed, there are no facilities in this two room office. The situation is that there is no seating arrangement for a total of six police officers and employees including DSRP. Moreover, there is also arrangement of kitchen for living and eating in the same room.

While there are many documents including computer in the other room. The water tank installed here has burst. Due to lack of lid, water seeps and flows towards the office. Due to lack of water system, the policemen have to buy jar water and drink it. The condition of toilets is also very bad. There is no shed outside the office, nor is there a gate at the main door to enter the premises. While DSRP, one ASI, four constables and one driver are posted here. But no arrangement has been made for them to eat and drink.

11 railway stations and four zonal offices operate from here.



According to the information received from the office, there are 11 GRP police stations and four zonal offices under the Baidyanathdham DSRP office. This includes Jasidih GRP station, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Giridih, Pakud, Barharwa, Sahebganj, Koderma, Chandrapura, Gomo and Baidyanathdham GRP station. Along with this, Jasidih Circle Office, Sahebganj, Koderma and Gomo also operate from here. All matters are settled from here.