There is no change in the price of petrol and diesel, crude oil is close to $ 76 per barrel

New Delhi, 20 May (Hindustan Times). There is a softening trend in the price of crude oil in the international market. The price of Brent crude has slipped to $76 per barrel and WTI crude has come close to $72 per barrel. However, public sector oil and gas marketing companies have not made any change in the prices of petrol and diesel.

According to the website of Indian Oil, on Saturday, petrol in Delhi Rs 96.72, diesel Rs 89.62, petrol in Mumbai Rs 106.31, diesel Rs 94.27, petrol in Kolkata Rs 106.03, diesel Rs 92.76, petrol in Chennai Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 per liter. Available at rate.

In the international market, on the last trading day of the week, Brent crude fell by $ 0.28, or 0.37 percent, to trade at $ 75.58 per barrel. At the same time, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is also trending at $ 71.55 per barrel, down by $ 0.31, or 0.43 percent.