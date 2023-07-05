There is no doctor in any government hospital to check deafness in Patna, so long waiting in some

Anand Tiwari, Patna. In PMCH, IGIMS, NMCH and Patna AIIMS these days there is a huge rush of teacher candidates to make disability certificate. But, the candidates who are coming to get their deafness tested are feeling disappointed. In fact, these medical college hospitals in the city do not have adequate facilities to check deafness. In NMCH and PMCH, where there are no audiologist doctors, on the other hand, waiting period of one year is being given in Patna AIIMS and about four to six months in IGIMS. Not only this, the testing machine in PMCH also breaks down occasionally. Due to this, apart from the candidates, the patients also have to face a lot of problems. People from districts also come to Patna for treatment.

A large number of teacher candidates are reaching medical colleges

Candidates and patients from many districts are coming for treatment in these four medical college hospitals of the city. Patients who have less hearing, their waiter is being examined. At the same time, those who get government jobs by putting a certificate related to hearing loss are also checked. At the same time, medical examination is done for government employees after getting a job for other reasons. Barra test is valid only from government institute. On the other hand, if experts are to be believed, due to non-availability of audiologist doctors in NMCH and PHCH and machine breakdown in PMCH, the load of investigation in Patna AIIMS and IGIMS has increased. In such a situation, most of the patients are being forced to get tested from Red Cross or private diagnostic centers.

34 posts are vacant since 2017

If experts are to be believed, 34 posts of audiometrist technician and audiologist have been approved in Government Medical College Hospitals of entire Bihar including Patna. But even after almost seven years have passed since 2017, till date no appointments have been made on these posts. Most of the problems are happening in NMCH, DMCH and PMCH. If sources are to be believed, there was an audiologist doctor in NMCH six years back. But the specialist doctor was transferred, after which the investigation was stopped. Same is the condition of PMCH. Patients coming to the ENT department of these hospitals are referred to IGIMS or Patna AIIMS, while 45 to 50 patients come here daily for examination.