There is no money even to pay the lawyer’s fees, give bail for at least six weeks: Sukanya Mandal

Kolkata, Vikas Kumar Gupta: Arrested by central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal, Sukanya Mandal, daughter of Trinamool Congress Party President Anubrata from Birbhum district, has filed a petition in the special court of Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court for grant of interim bail for at least six weeks. Did. After listening to both the sides, the court of Judge Raghuveer Singh adjourned the hearing of the case till next 12 July. According to court sources, Sukanya’s lawyer told the court on Monday that his client has now become bankrupt. He doesn’t have even a single rupee left. How will she fight the next case. His mother has died. His father is also imprisoned in jail. In such a situation, fighting the case has become a burden for them.

If Sukanya gets bail, investigation will be affected

Here, IDI opposed the grant of bail. Based on the statement of Anubrata’s accountant Manish Kothari, the ED informed the court that Sukanya used to decide where and how to invest crores of rupees black money earned from cattle smuggling. She used to take important decisions. That’s why they don’t have any problem of money. All this is just a show off to the court. The investigating agency also told the court that Sukanya was responsible for converting black money into white. That is quite impressive. So if he is released on bail, the investigation may get affected.

The next hearing of the matter will be held in the court on July 12.

After this the judge wanted to know, Sukanya was working in primary school, is she getting salary? To this his lawyer replied that since all his accounts have been attached, no transaction is being done from those accounts. On behalf of Sukanya, the court was told that her relatives are not in contact with her. Due to her empty hands, she is not even able to pay the fees to the lawyers. Therefore, he should be granted bail for at least six weeks. On this day the judge did not give any decision in the case. Because of which Sukanya did not get bail. The next hearing of the case will be on July 12.

