There is no place for students to sit in schools of Bihar, tents will be installed in schools, studies will be done by laying carpets

Keeping in view the increasing number of students in government schools of Bihar, instructions have now been given to set up tents for conducting studies. A mat will be spread inside the tent itself for the students to sit. At the same time, it has been asked to manage the blackboard as well. For this, orders have been issued by the department on Thursday. Director of Secondary Education Kanhaiya Prasad Srivastava has issued an official letter to this effect to the District Education Officers of all the districts.

No proper seating arrangements in schools

The Secondary Director has written in his letter that during the review some District Education Officers have told that in view of the increasing number of students in the schools, there is no proper seating facility in the schools. Due to lack of room to sit, a situation is being created to turn back the children. In such a situation, the district education officers have been ordered not to return the children under any circumstances. Arrangements for tents etc. should be made for setting up their classes in the respective schools. The education department will pay the amount spent on this.

Increase in the number of students in schools

Director of Secondary Education Srivastava has said in his letter that this order should be followed effectively. The secondary director has written in his letter that the number of students in the schools has increased due to the steps taken to improve the education system. This is the reason why the problem of seating is also arising. Steps should be taken to solve this and the students should not be sent back.

20 teams inspected schools in Patna

On Thursday, a campaign was launched by the Education Department regarding 100 percent attendance of teachers in schools. A total of 20 teams were constituted for the education department to inspect the schools of the capital Patna. The officers and employees involved in the team started inspecting the school from seven in the morning. A team was given the responsibility to inspect about 20-25 schools.

KK Pathak also inspected

On the other hand, Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department KK Pathak inspected Devkuli Upgraded Middle School located in Dhanrua block of Patna district. They reached this school at about one o’clock. He inquired about the presence of school teachers. It was reported from here that four teachers were absent from the school. District Education Officer Amit Kumar was also present with him. After inspection from here, Additional Chief Secretary left for Jehanabad.

From officer to clerk inspected the schools

The whole day there was a stir on the teachers regarding the inspection of the schools. Deputy Collectors, district level officers, subdivision level officers and block level officers were appointed to inspect the schools. From the officer of the District Education Officer’s office to the clerk inspected the schools.

100% teachers should be present in Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Gardanibagh

The inspection team reached the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Gardnibagh for inspection at around 12.30 pm. At that time all the teachers and staff were present in the school. Principal of the school Poonam Kumari told that 100 percent teachers were present here. After receiving the order from the Education Department, all the teachers and personnel were asked to be present. Governmentized Higher Secondary School, Chirayatand Assistant Jitendra Kumar told that the team that came to inspect was given correct information. Teachers and staff were found 100 percent present.

