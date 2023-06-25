There is no rain even after the arrival of monsoon, due to drying up of water sources, there is an outcry for drinking water in the rural areas of Dhanbad.

Dhanbad News: It is not raining even after the arrival of monsoon. The heat is troubling. The fields are dry. Water sources have dried up. While half of the month of Ashadh has passed. Even after a clear order in rural areas, the repairs of handrails have not been done with the funds of the 15th Finance Commission. Therefore, the severe water crisis has deepened in the panchayat areas. There is no system of providing water through tankers in the villages. In this, the condition of those poor people is getting worse, who have to drink water by buying a jar. There is a problem in bathing and washing and giving water to the livestock. That’s why people are quenching their thirst by digging chua-dandi on the banks of the river. The government system has completely failed in providing water. Here, the farmers cultivating Kharif are worried because the rains have not started yet. Sowing of money would have started by now, but sowing of paddy seeds has not even started. Ponds, rivers, ponds and puddles have all dried up.

According to the list of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, 945 hand pumps are lying defective in all the 61 panchayats of Baghmara. In view of the situation in the case, the BDO has given instructions from the 15th Finance Commission to repair the chapakals, but it is also being called eye wash in summer.

Status of mega water supply scheme

Work is going on in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of mega water supply scheme in Baghmara block. Phase one was supposed to be completed last year itself, but the plan is getting delayed after delay. Mega water supply scheme phase two has been started from Targa Panchayat of Baghmara three months back. When the Rs 92 crore plan of phase one could not be completed in three years, then it can be expected that in how many days the plan of phase two will be completed. Its cost is Rs 177 crore.

Telmacho rural water supply scheme failed

The plan to supply water to three panchayats Telmacho, Lohapatti and Kandra from the Damodar river of Telmacho has failed. Damodar’s water has gone a long way from the intake well. The result is that a large population of all the three panchayats has been deprived of drinking water. The department has no concern with the public interest.

Under the Har-Ghar Nal Yojana, the work of two mega water supply schemes is going on in Baghmara block. Soon after its completion, water will be available in the houses.

-Somar Manjhi, Assistant Engineer Drinking Water Sanitation Department, Dhanbad

The water tower built at a cost of 60 lakhs in Bhuiyan Paharpur did not become operational even after seven years

Rajganj. Water supply could not be started even after seven years from the 10,000 gallon capacity water tower built in Bhuiyan Paharpur of Nagrikala Uttar Panchayat of Baghmara block in the year 2015-16 by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation at a cost of about 60 lakhs. The work of laying pipeline by the agency has also been left half incomplete. Due to non-completion of this scheme lying idle for years, the water tower has started cracking. The ladder is breaking. The rod is visible due to falling of plaster at various places. From this water tower, there was a plan to supply water from house to house by laying pipes in 10-12 villages including Paharpur, Sondaha, Daldali, Bansmudi, Dharjori, Patamahul, Govindadih, Nayakdih, Baua, Soritand and Nagrikala Uttar, but till now there is no water in the villages. reached up.

People of Bada Ambona and Piradih depend on Dandi Chua



Every household tap water scheme has completely failed in tribal tola of Bada Ambona panchayat and tribal tola of Pindrahat panchayat under Keliasol block. In this scorching heat, people are dependent on Dandi-chuan. The population of Bada Ambona Panchayat is about 15 thousand. Five solar water towers have been installed here by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation. Three are locked in it. The people of Modhardih Adivasi Tola still drink the water of Dandi Chua made in the fields outside the village. After that the water is off for three months. Everyone brings water to the Chua made in the fields outside the village. On the other hand, under the Har Ghar Nal-Jal Yojana in Piradih Adivasi Tola of Pindrahat Panchayat, pipeline has been connected to 25 houses in the tola only from the tank. But neither a motor was installed in the tank nor a stand has been made in everyone’s house.

Submersible pump burnt five times in one and a half month, official said – corruption dominates

The condition of BCCL Govindpur area is pathetic. Questions are being raised regarding the burning of submersible pump of Dharmabandh number one Chanak. This pump burnt again on Friday. This pump has burnt five times in the last month and a half. This pump was repaired and installed on 16th June itself. It got worse in just a few days. In five times, the pump got damaged in just one week to 10 days. But an amount of more than 6 lakh has been spent in its repair. In this regard, KS Dwivedi, secretary of Govindpur region of Coal Mines Officers Association, said that corruption is completely dominant. Due to the working style of the concerned department and the sensor, today the whole public is crying for water. Pump burned five times. How was the bill raised? This is a matter of investigation.

20 thousand population affected

In this scorching heat, a submersible pump got damaged five times. On June 23, once again the submersible pump of Dharmbandh number one Chanak was burnt. Due to this, the population of about 20 thousand people of Dharmabandh Basti, Badughutu, Tetulia, Mango Garden, BCCL Officer Colony, Kali Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Bilbera, Sonardih, Prem Nagar etc. is affected. People also said that motor breakdown five times in one and a half month shows how far corruption has spread.