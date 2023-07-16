there is no strength in opposition unity op rajbhar told the reason for joining nda rjl

OP Rajbhar: Before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party has given another big blow to the opposition. Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party has once again joined the NDA. Om Prakash Rajbhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah announced this on Sunday, July 16. Om Prakash met Rajbhar in Delhi and decided to join the NDA coalition led by the Prime Minister. I welcome him to the NDA family. The arrival of Rajbhar will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh and the efforts being made by the NDA under the leadership of Modi ji for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden will get further strength.