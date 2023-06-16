There is not a single loss of life due to the cyclonic storm, due to the government’s pre-planned disaster averted: Relief Commissioner

Gandhinagar / Ahmedabad, 16 June (Hindustan). Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) on Friday morning to inquire about the situation in the affected districts after Cyclone Biparjoy hit the coastal areas of Gujarat. Here he held a high-level meeting with the officials of various departments including the Secretary. The Chief Minister obtained detailed information about the situation from the officials.

Damage minimized by prior preparation

Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey said that the pre-cyclone preparedness of the state government averted major loss of life and damage. There is no news of any loss of life due to the cyclone in the state. More than one lakh people were evacuated from the affected areas to other safer places. Food, water and medicines were arranged for everyone here. This is the biggest migration in the history of Gujarat. Due to the preparations of the government and the administration for about 5 days, even after such a huge calamity, the damage could be minimized.

Traffic affected due to falling of trees on 263 roads

The Relief Commissioner said that the Chief Minister sought detailed information from the high officials of various departments present in the meeting. This includes the condition of water supply, communication system, electricity and road condition etc. in the areas affected by the cyclonic storm. Apart from this, necessary instructions were given regarding loss estimation, cash doll for the affected, household items, help in building huts and help in case of loss of livestock, etc. According to Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey, there has been economic loss in the affected districts, but it can be recovered quickly. As many as 1137 trees were uprooted due to the storm, affecting movement on 263 roads. All these trees were removed with immediate effort after which movement on 260 roads resumed. Apart from this, due to excessive damage on 3 roads, the work of undoing it is going on.

5120 poles fell, power supply disrupted in 4600 villages

The Relief Commissioner informed that 5,120 electric poles fell in the affected districts, disrupting power supply in 4,600 villages. In this, the electricity system has been restored in 3580 villages. The team of PGVCL is engaged in restoring the power system of other villages in the ongoing rains. He informed that 20 kutcha houses, 9 pucca houses and 65 huts have collapsed in the affected districts. In this, 474 kutcha houses and 2 pucca houses have been damaged.

According to the Meteorological Department, the storm will cross Gujarat and gradually the wind speed will decrease. At present, due to high wind speed in the affected districts, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Kutch, Dwarka, Patan and Banaskantha.