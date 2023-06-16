There is such a department in Garhwa, where neither sir nor any worker has been seen for 10 years

Garhwa, Piyush Tiwari: There is also a district level department in Garhwa which has only a building here. But in this, from sir to peon, no one has been posted in this department. Far from talking about the common people, even the senior officials of the district level, when asked, could not tell that metrology department Where is its office located and what is the name or mobile number of its office bearers. This situation is not there for a few days, but has been there for 10 years. Neither sir nor any other worker has been seen in this department since last 10 years.

It is told that till a few months ago, a person named Baijnath from Tandwa used to open the lock of the department and clean it once a week on Thursday. While he is not in any position. Rather, he used to do this on the orders of senior officials. But now this department is completely locked and there is no one to sweep it. Because of this, the works related to measurement in Garhwa district are being edited completely on God’s trust. Measurement Department is a part of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department. The department in Garhwa is at the district level, but the post of sub-divisional inspector is approved here. The ridiculous situation is that the name of the Measurement and Weighing Department has been changed to Legal Metrology Department. But even a new board has not been installed in Garhwa.

What is the work of measurement department

Whether it is a PDS shop or any type of commercial shop, there is a rule to get the department to check and renew the measuring plant and scales every two years in the system with old scales and every year in the electronic system. Similarly, this department also has the responsibility of controlling whether the correct measurement and weighing is being done at Dharma Kanta, Petrol Pump etc. places. But neither the office bearers ever come to the office in Garhwa nor have they ever been seen checking the shops. Most of the shops in Garhwa do not even have a license from the Metrology Department. That’s why there is every possibility of the consumer being cheated and being given less weighted goods.

There should be at least three sub-divisional inspectors in Garhwa.

It was told that at least one measurement inspector should be posted in each sub-division. Accordingly, Garhwa district should have three measurement and measurement inspectors including Garhwa, Ranka and Nagaruntari sub-divisions, but there is not even one. Apart from this, the district level officer is also not posted here.

The closure of the department is not in the interest of both businessmen and consumers: Chamber President

In this regard, Garhwa Chamber of Commerce President Bablu Patwa said that it is not in the interest of any of the businessmen and consumers that the measurement department should remain closed. He said that he has taken up this matter verbally and in writing in various departmental meetings, but no action has been taken.

Metrology Department Garhwa