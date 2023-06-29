There may be a break in the supply of LPG cylinders in Bihar, the bottling plant may be closed for five days

Patna. If you are a consumer of Hindustan Petroleum (HP), then use LPG cylinder carefully, because the system is changing. Due to this, HP’s LPG bottling plants will be affected from July 1 to 5. Due to this, the supply of LPG cylinders from the plant will also be affected. According to the information received, HP has 62.07 lakh consumers in the state, while Patna district has 1.99 lakh consumers.

change in system

According to Hindustan Petroleum sources, three LPG cylinder bottling plants of the state including the country may be affected due to the change from ERP system to SAP system from July 1 to 5. Due to this, the supply of LPG cylinders can be greatly affected. At the same time, the distributors say that there is pressure from the company that the distributors should keep maximum stock with them, so that during the change in the system, the consumers do not face any problem in getting the cylinders. If the distributors are to be believed, then the stock for one or two days can be kept in some way, but keeping more than this is not appropriate in terms of security.

Company claims, consumers will not have trouble

According to the information received, HP has three bottling plants in Arrah, Purnia and Sugauli in the state, from where about 90 thousand LPG cylinders are supplied every day to about 480 distributors. On the other hand, Blitz Singh, General Manager (LPG) of Hindustan Petroleum said that it is true that the system of the bottling plant is being changed, but due to this there will be no impact on the supply of cylinders from the bottling plant. Consumers will not have any kind of problem.

