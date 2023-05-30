There was a fight again in the Air India plane, the passenger did this work with the pilot

A passenger traveling in an Air India flight started misbehaving inside the flight. The matter was not limited to verbal abuse, the passenger has also physically assaulted a crew member. Air India spokesperson gave information about this incident. Talking about the incident, the spokesperson said that on May 29, a passenger misbehaved in our flight AI882. The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then physically assaulted one of them. After landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued the unprovoked, aggressive behavior and was handed over to the security guard. Explaining further, he said that we have also informed the regulator about the incident.