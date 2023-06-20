There was a huge drop in the earnings of the film ‘Adipurush’

The film ‘Adipurush’ has been embroiled in controversies since its release. Nevertheless, the film performed strongly on the first three days at the box office. In just three days, the film did a worldwide business of 340 crores. The film earned 140 crores worldwide on the first day and collected more than 50 crores in the next two days. That’s why everyone’s eyes were fixed on how much this film earned on the fourth day i.e. Monday.

The figures of how much the film ‘Adipurush’ earned on Monday have come to the fore. Accordingly, there has been a significant decrease in the collections of the film on the fourth day. As per initial reports, the film grossed only Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office across all languages. It is being told that Hindi language earned Rs 10 crore on Monday. The total four days collection of the film in India is 241.10 crores. Film critic Taran Adarsh ​​also tweeted that the film’s earnings have dropped significantly on Monday.

Adipurush, which collected 69.10 crores on Sunday, has seen a decline of Rs 50 crores on Monday. So by next weekend it will be known whether the film will hit the theaters or the audience will turn away from it. Meanwhile, the film directed by Om Raut stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Devdutt Nag in lead roles.