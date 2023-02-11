There was a video with unidentified air objects over North America

A video of some objects that allegedly flew over North America appeared on the Web on Saturday, February 11th.

The exact location of the shooting was not reported.

An unidentified object was seen flying over Canada earlier in the day on February 11th. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the shooting down of an object over the northwestern part of the country.

Earlier, on February 10, the US military spotted a balloon in the airspace over Alaska, after which they shot down the aircraft. The object was tracked for 24 hours and shot down on the US border with Canada – over the northeastern part of Alaska.

On the night of February 3, a huge balloon was seen in the sky over the United States. The Pentagon then said that it was a Chinese, presumably intelligence apparatus. The next day, February 4, it became known that the ball was shot down. Later, the Pentagon said it examined the equipment on the balloon, establishing that it was used for intelligence gathering.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, denied this assertion. The agency said in a statement that the purpose of the balloon is “civilian in nature.” The probe, in particular, was used for meteorological research. A serious introduction was made to Washington in connection with the incident. The ministry said the incident damaged relations between the two countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

