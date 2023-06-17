There was an outcry for water in seven districts of Bihar, compared to 2022, the ground water level went down by 13 feet.

Severe heat and heat wave continues in Bihar. Because of which water crisis has started in 20 districts of the state, but the condition of seven districts is worse. In these seven districts, the ground water level has gone down to 13 feet at some places. The department has increased monitoring in the districts in view of the falling level of ground water, so that people do not face any problem for water and water can be delivered to the people through tankers and other means. Due to this, PHED is supplying water to more than 180 places through 162 tankers in 18 divisions.

Water level dropped from two to 13 feet in these districts

The districts of the state where the water level has dropped from two to 13 feet include Kaimur, Gaya, Aurangabad, Nalanda, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Munger, Bhagalpur, Banka, Lakhisarai, Buxar, Jehanabad, Patna, Rohtas, Samastipur, Bhojpur, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Saran, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa are included. Compared to last year, the ground water level has dropped by 13 feet in Gaya, 12 feet in Nawada, nine feet each in Jamui and Nalanda and eight feet each in Aurangabad and Sheikhpura.

here water is available from tankers

According to the PHED, 10 in Patna East, one in Hilsa, seven in Sasaram, four in Bhabua, two in Aurangabad, 54 in Gaya, 41 in Sherghati, one in Jehanabad, seven in Nawada, two in Bettiah, five in Bhagalpur East, Bhagalpur Water is being supplied to the people through three tankers in West, five in Bhagalpur, five in Barahat, two in Munger, four in Jamui, four in Sheikhpura, three in Lakhisarai.

Even today there is no respite from the heat

According to the Meteorological Center, there is a possibility of a slight drop in the maximum temperature from late Monday evening. At the same time, there is a possibility of heat wave in Banka, Jamui, Jehanabad, Khagaria, Lakhisarai, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Samastipur and Sheikhpura within the next 24 hours. That is, even on Sunday, there is less hope for people to get relief from the scorching heat and heat wave.