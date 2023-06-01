There was an outcry from city to village for electricity in Dhanbad, supply was being done only for 8 to 10 hours

Power crisis in Jharkhand: There is hue and cry for electricity from Dhanbad city to villages. People are getting electricity only for a few hours in 24 hours. Meanwhile, if the weather turns bad, the wait for electricity increases further. This process continues for about 10 days. Because of this, the condition of the people is bad in the scorching heat. On Wednesday, people took to the streets in Jharia and Balliapur and demanded regular electricity.

Here, the officials of Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) are claiming 15 to 17 hours power supply from the city to the rural areas. But the actual situation is opposite to this. Talking about urban areas, electricity is being supplied for 9 to 10 hours in 24 hours and in rural areas on an average only eight hours. There is no guarantee of electricity in case of bad weather. In the past days, due to strong thunderstorms and heavy rains, the power failed in the rural areas and returned after two days. Similarly, if we talk about Jharia division, more than 25 electric poles were damaged in different areas due to storm and rains.

There were also faults in more than a dozen distribution transformers. It has not been completely fixed till now. In such a situation, the patience of the people living in these areas broke. Distressed people came out on the road. In Jharia Bata Mor, people blocked the road for three hours. BJP burnt the effigy of JBVNL. Before this, the whole city was toured from Fatehpur with the effigy of GM. The businessmen prayed in the temple for the wisdom of Jharia’s electricity officials. While the villagers of Sapta of Balliapur took out a procession in the village and shouted slogans against the department and the government.

Demand is 200 MW and supply is 145 MW

At present, consumers living under Dhanbad, Jharia, Govindpur and Nirsa divisions are most affected by the power problem. In the summer, the load of substations coming under all these divisions has increased. Generally, 145 MW power is required for supply in these four divisions. Presently the demand has reached about 200 MW. Dhanbad division gets 30 MW from DVC, Jharia 50, Nirsa 40 and Govindpur division gets 25 MW for supply.

DVC cutting power for seven hours

According to JBVNL officials, in the last one week, DVC is facing power cuts of five to seven hours daily from morning till night at different times from its various grids. It is also taking hours to restore the line after power cut during peak hours. This is also one of the reasons for the power crisis.

JBVNL battered due to increase in load

Due to increase in load, JBVNL is also doing load shedding from different substations. Four to six hours are being cut daily. Load shedding is being done especially during peak hours from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

JBVNL’s equipment has been damaged in the storm. He is being rectified. An order has been issued to replace the defective transformers with new ones. DVC has been urged to stop the deduction being made by them. Soon the problem will be solved.

-Harendra Kumar Singh, GM, JBVNL

Efforts are being made for normal power supply. There is some problem with DVC, due to which more shutdown is being taken. At the same time, problems have also arisen due to storm and water. For its diagnosis, continuous contact is being made with the GM and engineers of the department. Wherever the problem is coming. He has been asked to leave immediately.

-Sandeep Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Dhanbad

Jharkhand government and its entire system has completely failed. The sub-station was built in the previous government. Grid on. Underground cabling work started for uninterrupted power supply. But in the present government, all the development works have come to a standstill for the last three years. The public is suffering for the basic facilities like electricity and water.

Raj Sinha, MLA, Dhanbad