There will be a big change in CWC, who will get entry before the Lok Sabha elections and who will be out? learn

Lok Sabha Election Before Congress can make a big change in its Working Committee (CWC). Let us tell you that along with 25 permanent members in the current CWC, many special invitees and heads of frontal organizations like Mahila Congress, Youth Congress are included. During the plenary session of the Congress held in Raipur in the month of February this year, party president Mallikarjun Kharge was authorized to nominate the members of the CWC instead of electing them. For information, let us tell you that Congress had amended the constitution in its working committee to provide 50 percent reservation for SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women and youth. At the same time, the party increased the number of members in the CWC from 25 to 35.

Will there be entry of new participants in CWC?



According to the senior leaders of the party, new participants must be brought in to revive the ailing Congress Working Committee. According to information received from sources, the names of Ramesh Chennithala, Rajya Sabha MP Ranjit Ranjan, former Dalit Congress chief Nitin Raut, senior Karnataka leader BK Hariprasad, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan and former cabinet minister Subodhkant Sahai have been considered for entry in the CWC. The discussion is the fastest. If sources are to be believed, there is more talk of including those people in the committee who have maximum experience of contesting elections.

They can be done out of CWC



Sources said that General Secretary Avinash Pandey, Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil, Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das and former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy can be replaced. Not only this, apart from these KH Muniyappa, Raghu Sharma and Dinesh Gundo Rao can also be replaced. Let us tell you that Congress believes that all these leaders can use their specialties in their states so that the party can get its benefit before the general elections.