There will be a royal menu for food and drink for guest leaders, Bihari cuisine will also be tasted

Krishna, Patna. Royal arrangements have been made for the food and drink of the guest leaders attending the meeting of opposition unity against the Center and the BJP in Patna on Friday. Different menus have been prepared. Food and drink arrangements have been made according to the interest of each guest leader. Bihari cuisine including North Indian and South Indian has also been included in this. The information about the likes and dislikes of the leaders has been collected by talking to everyone’s close friends. This includes vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. According to the choice of each leader, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, rice, pulao, missi and other types of bread and other food items and their ingredients have been collected.

Deployed ministers to oversee the system

Sources say that better arrangements have been made for the hospitality of the leaders of different parties. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken information about everything. Along with this, ministers have also been appointed to look after the system. The artisan of Patna’s leading hotel has been instructed to make a special dish. On the other hand, Silav’s Khaja has been specially brought from Nalanda as Bihar’s dish. Apart from Maner’s Laddu, Makhana’s Kheer and Litti-Chokha, many types of sweets have also been arranged. Apart from this, Zardalu and Malda mangoes of Bihar will also feature prominently in fruits.

South Indian food arrangement

South Indian food has been arranged for the guests. It mainly includes Dosa, Sambhar, Idli, Vada, Appam, Rasam, Puttu etc.

bengali food arrangement

According to sources, special type of fish curry, toasted fish etc. of Hilsa and Rohu fish have been included in the menu. Along with this, fish casserole has also been included.

Delicious dishes of Punjab will be included

The menu will also include Chole-Bhatura, Rajma-rice, maize bread and mustard greens, dal tadka, tandoori naan, dal makhani, chicken biryani etc.

Drinks will also be special

Specially different beverages will be offered during the meal. In these, lassi, buttermilk, cumin water, lemon water, fennel sherbet, watermelon sherbet, mango panna, mango amvat etc. have been kept prominently.

