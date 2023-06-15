There will be MoU for the construction of the second phase of Q Complex in Deoghar, the government gave information in the Jharkhand High Court

Jharkhand News: The Jharkhand High Court heard a PIL filed for early construction of the second phase of Q Complex near Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen saw the counter affidavit filed by the state government during the hearing of the case. After hearing the reply of the State Government, the Bench directed the applicant to file his reply on counter-affidavit. Also, the bench fixed the date of July 6, 2023 for the next hearing of the case.

MoU will be done for construction of Q Complex

Earlier, on behalf of the state government, advocate Piyush Chitresh said that a high-level meeting was held on May 26 regarding this matter. It included Building Construction Secretary, Tourism Secretary, Tourism Director, Executive Director of Jharkhand State Building Construction Corporation Limited and representative of Navyug Company. It was decided to enter into an MoU with Navyug Company for the construction of Q Complex.

Tourism department sought information from Navyug company

On June 6, the tourism department has asked for some information from Navyug Company, which has not been received yet. She has been asked that from which agency she will complete the construction work of Q Complex and what is the work experience of that agency, what is the record of previous work. Advocate Partha Jalan and Advocate Shivani Jaluka appeared on behalf of the applicant.

Godda MP filed PIL

Please inform that Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey has filed a PIL. In the year 2011, the Q Complex plan was approved. In the last hearing, the court had asked the government what action has been taken on the proposal made by Navyug Company to give Rs 120 crore under CSR for the second phase of Q Complex.