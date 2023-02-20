There will be punishment – Yampolskaya on the new language law – DOS

February 20, 2023, 15:09 – BLiTZ – News

Elena Yampolskaya, head of the RF State Duma Committee on Culture, said last Sunday that the amendments to the law “On the State Language of the Russian Federation” do not provide for liability for non-compliance with the norms of the Russian literary language when it is used as the state language, reports TASS. The public news service asked the deputy what was the point of adopting the amendments in this case.

“This is an incorrect transfer of information. From a legal point of view, indeed, we adopted amendments to the law on the state language, and the law on the state language does not regulate liability. Responsibility is prescribed in the Code of Administrative Offenses. Until it is spelled out, we can formally say that yes, the amendments that have been adopted are not about punishment or responsibility, they are about completely different things.

But at the same time, answering the question whether the speech of some official can later fall under responsibility or, suppose, some literary inaccuracy in an official document, then, naturally, you answer: well, how can such things be regulated by responsibility? explains Yampolskaya.

However, the deputy emphasizes that this does not mean at all that responsibility should not arise in any cases. In order to introduce liability in the Code of Administrative Offenses, it is first necessary to prescribe in sectoral legislation in which cases this liability occurs. At the moment, the Law on the State Language of the Russian Federation simply states that a violation entails liability, but it has not been spelled out anywhere.

“Now we need to understand what a violation of the law on the state language is in each specific area, in each individual area where the Russian language is used as the state language. My immediate plans are to focus on work on the Consumer Protection Law and the Advertising Law. At a minimum, these two laws, in my opinion, need to be prescribed absolutely clear norms, and in the future, responsibility should come for their violation, ”the politician said.

About what specific responsibility should come for violating language norms, Yampolskaya answered in a streamlined way, referring to the grid of responsibility and the presence of a certain degree of severity of offenses.

“Probably, first of all, this is a fine, in some cases it may be the suspension of the organization’s activities for some time. And the specific sizes and terms should already be developed with colleagues who directly work with the Code of Administrative Offenses, ”concluded the deputy.