There will be rain in 6 districts of Jharkhand including Ranchi, Khunti, there is a possibility of thunderclap

Jharkhand Weather Alert: It is going to rain in a short while in many districts of Jharkhand which are facing severe heat. In at least 6 districts including capital Ranchi rain alert Issued by the Meteorological Department. According to the Meteorological Department’s alert, there is a possibility of thunderstorm along with rain. That’s why the people of these 6 districts have to be very alert and careful.

It will rain in these districts

Located near Ranchi airport weather station Issuing an immediate weather warning, it has said that there will be rain in Ranchi, Gumla, Lohardaga, Khunti, Simdega and West Singhbhum districts in a few hours. There has also been a possibility of thunderclap. Apart from rain and thunderstorms, winds will also blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

Take precautions during bad weather

People have also been advised to take precautions during bad weather. Like every time, the Ranchi Meteorological Center has said this time also that when the weather turns bad, do not go out of the house. Farmers should not go towards their fields. Do not stand under the tree to avoid rain. If you are near an electric pole, then go away from there.

Maximum temperature reached 45 degrees in Jharkhand

Let us inform that summer is at its peak in Jharkhand. The maximum temperature has reached 45 degrees. The mercury of the capital Ranchi has also crossed 40 degrees. The people of Jharkhand, who are suffering from the scorching heat, are expected to get some relief in the coming days. Weather Center Ranchi has issued a yellow alert till 26 May 2023.

Thunderstorm expected with rain from May 22 to 26

In the alert issued by the Meteorological Center amid heatwave conditions at some places in the north-western and southern parts of the state, it has been said that between May 22 and May 26, 2023, thundershowers may occur at some places in the state. . There can also be thunderclap at some places. When the weather changes, winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km.

Heat wave will continue in some areas of Jharkhand on May 23

Heat wave condition can be seen in many areas of Jharkhand on Tuesday i.e. 23 May. At the same time, strong winds can blow with thunderclap in some places. People may have to face heat wave conditions in the southern part of the state. Winds can blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km on 25 and 26 May.