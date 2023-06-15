There will be separate tenders for 2000 new Panchayat government buildings in Bihar, know where the construction will take place

Construction of 2000 approved Panchayat Government buildings in Bihar will be done by Local Area Engineering Organization (LAEO). Regarding this, it was reviewed in the meeting at the Additional Chief Secretary level of Panchayati Raj Department and Planning Development Department on Wednesday. It has been decided that separate tenders will be issued for two thousand new Panchayat government buildings. The estimate for the construction of new Panchayat government buildings in the state is ready in advance. However, on Thursday, the new rate of materials will be decided by the state government. After this the tender will be issued.

Rs 1,99,92,000 will be spent on a building

The final decision regarding the tender was taken in a review meeting with Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayati Raj Department and Principal Secretary of Planning and Development Department, Arunish Chawla. Progress regarding the construction of Panchayat government buildings was reviewed by both the departments. One crore 99 lakh 92 thousand will be spent on the construction of this two storey building of 6600 square feet.

Rs 41,71,16,00,000 will be spent on 2000 buildings

Apart from this, the area of ​​Panchayat government buildings to be constructed in flood affected areas will be 8924 square feet. In the Panchayat Government building to be built in the flood affected areas, a provision of two additional large halls has been made for the flood relief centre. In this situation, the estimated amount of the buildings to be constructed in the flood-affected areas has been fixed at two crore 86 lakh 30 thousand. A total of 41 billion 71 crore 16 lakh will be spent on two thousand panchayat government buildings to be constructed by LAEO.

So many buildings will be built in these districts

The number of two thousand identified panchayats has been made available to the department by the districts. The districts where panchayat government buildings have been identified include 53 in Araria, 31 in Arwal, 39 in Aurangabad, 27 in Banka, 60 in Begusarai, 84 in Bhagalpur, 33 in Bhojpur, 50 in Buxar, 72 in Darbhanga, Gaya 62 in Gopalganj, 86 in Jamui, 50 in Jehanabad, 32 in Jehanabad, 42 in Kaimur, 41 in Katihar, 47 in Khagaria, 47 in Kishanganj, 27 in Lakhisarai, 62 in Madhepura, 107 in Madhubani, 51 in Munger, 30 in Muzaffarpur , 50 in Nalanda, 20 in Nawada, 53 in West Champaran, 31 in Patna, 81 in Purnia, 105 in East Champaran, 65 in Rohtas, 28 in Saharsa, 88 in Samastipur, 64 in Saran, 19 in Sheikhpura, six in Sheohar , 65 in Sitamarhi, 39 in Siwan, 74 in Supaul and 79 Panchayat government buildings in Vaishali district.

