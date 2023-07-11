These 10 looks of Shahrukh Khan got a lot of accolades on social media, know which films are included in the list

king of bollywood Shahrukh Khan The styling just keeps getting better with the passing years. The actor recently completed three decades in the film industry. He has done more than one film, in which every time he appeared in a different look. Be it in Pathan or Chak De India or Don 2, he has looked amazing in every film. Even in his youth, he is in discussion about his different style. Let us tell you his 10 looks which were in limelight even before the release of the film.

Shahrukh Khan seen in a different look in Jawan

shahrukh khan movie young The preview has been released. In this, King Khan looks incredible in various avatars, including a bald one. She is in the limelight because of this look. On the other hand, with short hair and a mask, he looked tremendous. Please tell that Nayantara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone are in this film. Jawan will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages ​​in cinemas across the world on 7th September.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8YiqM0Y-78)

Shahrukh Khan The brave hearted will take away the bride I looked cool in a leather jacket and Lennon glasses. The actor wore a leather jacket and Lennon glasses for a casual look. Whereas the film something happens Shahrukh was in the role of a college-going student, who was often seen in muscle-fit sporty T-shirts with Speedos and polo T-shirts. He also looked amazing in the floral shirt look. This look of his was liked a lot by the youngster and had also been copied.

Shahrukh Khan charged such a huge amount for Jawan! Nayanthara’s fee is very less than Vijay Sethupathi

Shahrukh Khan was seen in long hair in Pathan

Film Pathan In Shah Rukh Khan, he was very beautiful in long hair. Loved the rugged baddie look of Shahrukh. His hair waving in the air while fighting with the goons made the fans desperate. And one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most favorite characters, Raj Malhotra (Mohabbatein) made us crazy not only with his excellent acting but also with his style. His off-the-shoulder sweater and rimless glasses were a big hit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsKing Khan was seen in Pathani look in Raees

Film ra one Shahrukh Khan was seen in a different look. Applying gel in hair, he was seen in spiked hair, which made everyone crazy. Kareena Kapoor also played an important role in the movie. Whereas the film rich Shahrukh Khan’s royal look created a lot of buzz on social media. He impressed everyone with his look and performance as a Pathan in ‘Raees’. The film was released on Republic Day in 2017.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsKabir Khan of Chak De India

Pick up India Shahrukh Khan was seen playing the role of a coach. Shahrukh played a strong character in a simple look. The film was released in the year 2007 and she played the role of hockey coach Kabir Khan, who is appointed to guide the Indian women’s hockey team. Other than this Happy New Year Shahrukh was seen in blonde highlights. While Major Ram Prasad Sharma gave a new look to the half sleeve sweater over the shirt for the college goers.