These 14 medicines were banned in Bihar, list sent to vendors, instructions issued to return them to the company

Anand Tiwari, Patna. Preparations have been made to completely ban the 14 medicines whose sale was banned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Bihar including Patna. For this, instructions have been issued by the District Drug Control Administration to the wholesaler drug seller and stockist of Govind Mitra Road, the biggest drug market of the state, to return them to the company again by sending a list of these 14 medicines.

The Health Ministry released a list of medicines that have adverse effects.

According to the information, recently orders were issued by the Ministry of Health to ban them by issuing a list of medicines which have a bad effect on the human body. Some of these are also cough syrups, which are used for intoxication. Their distribution and sale has also been banned.

Instructions to return the list of medicines to the company

Along with sending the list to the drug dealers of all the districts, the drug controller administration has been asked to return those banned medicines to the company representatives. Along with this, the officers and personnel associated with CNF and the company have also been told that the banned medicines which have already been sold in the market will also have to be re-ordered and returned to the company.

What do knowledgeable doctors say

Dr. Harihar Dixit, head of the pharmacology department of IGIMS, says that the drugs which have been banned are harmful for liver and kidney. If the patient is allergic to any medicine and that combination medicine is given, then it is not clear to whom he is allergic. This is the reason why the sale of the combination is banned in various countries.

State President of Bihar Druggist and Chemist Association PK Singh said that Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) is such a drug, which is prepared by combining two or more drugs. These are also called ‘cocktail’ drugs.

Combination of 14 banned drugs

nimesulide paracetamol

chlorpheniramine codeine syrup

pholcodine promethazine

amoxicillin bromhexine

bromhexine dextromethorphan ammonium chloride menthol

Paracetamol Bromhexine Phenylephrine Chlorpheniramine Guaifenesin

salbutamol chlorpheniramine

