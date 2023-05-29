These 7 celebs confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT 2! Know when will Salman Khan’s show start

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in headlines these days. This time the show will be hosted by Salman Khan in place of Karan Johar. The promo of the show was released recently. This time the discussion is going on which contestants will be locked in Bigg Boss house. It is being said that this season 10 contestants will join the show and the show will start from June. It is being said that these celebs can be seen in the show.

Pooja Gor- Sambhavna Seth will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2!

According to media reports, serial Pratigya fame Pooja Gor This time Bigg Boss can be seen in OTT 2. He is a well-known name in the TV world. Pooja has worked in many TV shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. There itself, Sambhavna Seth Big Boss can be seen in OTT. Sambhavna’s vlogs are quite viral on social media. The actress has appeared in Bigg Boss 8.

Poonam Pandey’s name is also being discussed

Poonam Pandey The name of BB is in discussion for OTT 2. Poonam was earlier seen in the reality show Lock Up. Poonam stays in the limelight for her pictures and videos. Whereas, YouTuber, Tick Talk fame and choreographer Awez Darbar His name is also in headlines. It is being said that he will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Although he has not said anything on this yet.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This actor kicked off Salman Khan’s show, said- it is very time consuming and…

These celebs will be seen including Umar Riaz!

umar riaz Got a lot of popularity from Bigg Boss 15. It is being said that this time he will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Although nothing has been said from their side. There itself, Anjali Arora His name is also in discussion. She was earlier seen in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Up Season 1. Her love angle with Munawar Farooqi was liked by the audience. Faisal Shaikh The name of alias Mr. Faisu has been in discussion for a long time. It is being said that this time he will be seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Faisu has appeared in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.