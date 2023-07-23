These accounts will be closed including Gmail, Google is going to take big action, know whether you will be affected

Google New Policy: Google has taken a big decision regarding the accounts present on all its platforms. Under this, the company is going to close a large number of user accounts. The news is that the company is preparing to close inactive accounts on its platforms. If you have not used Google account for a long time, then the company will close your account. In such a situation, you will not be able to use Google services like Gmail, Drive, Docs, Photos, Meet and Calendar.

Why did Google take such a decision?

Google has told that inactive accounts become a big obstacle for the safety of users. In such a situation, if the company does not do this, then the risk of hijacking the inactive account increases. Along with this, there is also a danger of these inactive accounts turning into bots. Keeping all these things in mind, Google needed to take such a decision.

What types of accounts will Google close?

The question is which account will be closed by Google. For your information, let us tell you that Google is going to close the inactive account for two or more times. This means that if you have not used your Google account for two years, then be careful, Google will close that too.

When will Google close the account?

For your information, let us tell you that from December 1, 2023, Google will delete the data of the inactive account of its platforms. However, keep in mind that this rule will apply to personal accounts, while corporate accounts will continue to operate as before.

Which Google services will be affected?

Google’s new rule will affect Google Drive, YouTube, Google Play Store, Google Search. In such a situation, our advice to the readers is that if your Google account has not been used for a long time, keep activating it from time to time.