These are the 7 most famous beaches of Goa, where celebrities and foreign tourists like to go.

Goa Basilica of Bom Jesus

Basilica of Bom Jesus, also commonly known as Bom Church, is one of the most famous religious places in Goa. There is a huge victory pillar in this church. This is the best place to visit in Goa.

goa famous beach

Bambolim Beach

Bambolim Beach is a peaceful beach resort. Its beauty, clear water and peaceful environment are very much liked by the tourists. That’s why this beach is the most famous in Goa.

goa famous beach

Anjuna Beach

Anjuna Beach is a famous tourist destination in Goa which is situated on the beach. This beach is very popular among foreign tourists and gradually it has become popular among Indian tourists.

goa famous beach

Vagator Beach

Vagator Beach is a famous beach resort located in the northern part of Goa. Beautiful sunset view can also be seen here while walking along the beach.

goa famous beach

candolim beach

Candolim Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches of Goa. Although tourists go less on this beach.

goa famous beach

morjim beach

Morjim Beach is a quiet beach, known for its soft sand and serene atmosphere. If you are a nature lover, then definitely visit this place.