These are the 7 popular web series of OTT, whose fans are waiting for the third season, know when it will be released

Best upcoming web series 2023: The number of OTT platforms is increasing. New platforms are being launched and competing platforms are also being developed. Now most of the original content is being created on OTT platforms, which has been highly appreciated by the audience. In the last few years, many such series have come in the world of OTT, which were liked by the audience. Apart from some upcoming web series, there are many such popular web series, whose third season we are eagerly waiting for. The list includes series like Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3, The Family Man 3, Delhi Crime.

1. The Family Man 3

Fans are waiting with bated breath for Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 3. The first two seasons were superhit and it was liked a lot by the audience. The last season ended on a twist and now it has to be seen what new twists the next season brings. The release date has not been announced yet, but the show will probably release in 2023. In an interview with Indian Express, Manoj Bajpayee had told, I am going to get the contract very soon and the dates will be finalized. I am sure we will start shooting by the end of this year. After that it will take another eight months to arrive. I am really excited that I am going to wear Shrikant Tiwari’s costume once again.

Who will be in The Family Man 3?

This time also in The Family Man 3, the lead actors will continue to play their characters from the last season. Manoj Bajpayee may return as the undercover cop of the series and the main protagonist Shrikant Tiwari. Sharib Hashmi is expected to return as Srikanth’s loyal sidekick JK Talpade. Priyamani may return as Srikanth’s wife Suchitra Tiwari, while Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha may reprise their roles as their children Dhriti and Atharva. However, the makers did not confirm anything on this. Let us tell you that the shooting of the first season was mainly done in Mumbai, Delhi and Kashmir, while the shooting of season 2 was done in Chennai, London, Mumbai and Delhi.

2. Panchayat 3

If you have seen Panchayat web series, then you must be waiting for its third season. Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi will again have to face many issues in the rural environment. Panchayat season 3 is expected to release by the end of this year or next year. Please tell that Panchayat 2 is about the problems faced by the local people of Phulera. Panchayat 2 is one of the most hit shows on OTT, the credit for its success goes to the brilliant cast and vision of the producer. Each character in Panchayat 2 – Manju Devi as Neena Gupta, Brij Bhushan Dubey as Raghuveer Yadav, Vikas as Chandan Roy, Prahlad Pandey as Faizal Malik or Pradeep as Biswajit Sarkar, and others have won the hearts of the audience. had won

Know this thing about Panchayat

Jitendra Kumar has played the role of Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat. If reports are to be believed, the actor has taken a fee of Rs 50,000 per episode for Panchayat 2. According to Zee News, he took a total of Rs 4 lakh for 8 episodes. Jitendra has worked in films like Gone Kesh, Chaman Bahar, Jaadugar. The last time he played the role of Aman Tripathi in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Her opposite in the film was Ayushmann Khurrana. Although the movie could not show amazing at the box office.

3. Mirzapur 3

The last season of the hit show Mirzapur premiered in December 2020. The wait may end soon as Mirzapur season 3 will premiere in 2023. Although the release date has not been revealed yet. Ali Fazal recently announced the conclusion of season 3 shoot with a social media post. Sharing a short video clip with the team, Ali wrote, “My dearest and dearest team, thank you so much for the love and hard work you put into the world of Mirzapur. Mirzapur season 3 has been a very different journey for me like the other two seasons.

Who all will be there in Mirzapur Season 3?

According to media reports, Mirzapur season 3 includes Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Ali Fazal, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chadha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. According to Zee, fake actor Bhuvan Arora will also be seen in season 3. The cast update of Mirzapur 3 has raised the excitement among the fans who are eagerly waiting for the third instalment. Recently, Vijay Varma posted an update, in which he shared a picture of himself in front of the screen and mentioned that he has completed the dubbing process. The actor wrote, “Dubbing done, ready.” Let us tell you that in another Instagram post shared by Ali last year, it was revealed that some shooting of season 3 has taken place in Goa.

story of mirzapur

The second season of the web series Mirzapur surprised the audience. Its story ended at such a turn, which increased the curiosity of the audience. Many questions were raised in the minds of the fans, such as whether Guddu Bhaiya, played by Ali Fazal, would succeed in capturing the throne as the new ruler or whether Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, would be able to retain his power. It is expected that the upcoming season of Mirzapur will revolve around comeback and revenge. Kaleen Bhaiya will try again to get his chair. Viewers can expect an exciting story full of action and suspense.

4. Abduction Season 3

The fans of Apnakar season 3 have been waiting for a long time. The series revolves around a senior police inspector named Rudra Srivastava, played by Arunoday Singh. Fans hope that there will be something new and unique in the third season. ‘Apharan’ is based on love, action, suspense and thriller stories.

5. Arya 3

One of the best crime thriller web series on Indian OTT, Arya was well received by the audience. Sushmita Sen played an important role in this. The third season is going to be very special. The series is based on a woman named Arya whose husband and son are murdered after she unknowingly enters the dangerous world of illegal drug trade. The web series traces her journey as she takes on the criminal underworld to protect her family and uncover the truth behind her husband’s death. It stars actors like Chandrachud Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia and Namit Das.

Arya 3 shooting is complete

Sushmita Sen is leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming season of her Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya a hit. The actress is taking her action game a notch higher as this time she will not only use guns but also swords to eliminate her enemies. Some time ago, he shared some glimpses of training in Kalaripayattu from the sets of Arya 3 on his Instagram. Sushmita has completed the shooting of Arya 3 on 4th June. The actress posted a video from the sets of ‘Arya 3’. Sharing the poster, he wrote in the caption, “And, it’s over! Arya 3.

6. Mismatched

Mismatched’s Dimple and Rishi, aka Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, told fans through a post a few months ago that its third season would come soon. He wrote in the post, “We weren’t ready to say goodbye yet, so we’re back for you! #mismatchedS03.” The first season premiered on November 20, 2020, while the second series premiered on October 14, 2022.

7. Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime lead actress Shefali Shah also took to Instagram to announce Netflix India, writing, “Madam Sir is back with Delhi Crime Season 3, only on @netflix_in.” Let us tell you that apart from Shefali, Rasika Duggal and Rajesh Tailang played important roles in the Emmy Award-winning series Delhi Crime. Shefali had said in an interview that the show changed many things for her as an actor and a person. Delhi crime is easily the turning point of my life, my career. This has been my learning period. It’s really changed things for me, even as a person. The actress was last seen in shows like Human, Darlings (2022), Jalsa (2022), Doctor Ji (2022) and Delhi Crime 2. The third season of Delhi Crime will soon come on Netflix.

