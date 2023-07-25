These are the top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav are not in the list

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become the talk of the town. Many twists and turns are being seen in every episode. After just two weeks, the audience will get the winner of the show. Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jia Shankar, Babika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Ashika Bhatia, JD Hadid are in the race to win the trophy. Falak Naaz got evicted from the show in This Weekend Ka Vaar. Falak was one of the strongest contestants of the show. Although the public kept him in the bottom 3 and later everyone voted him out according to the voting of the family members. Now Falak Naaz has revealed the names of the top 3 finalists.

Falak Naaz told the top 2 finalists

Falak Naaz talks to BollywoodLife about his top 3 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He said, “My top 3 are really clear. In fact, I can even name four. Now, I want to see Jia Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt and even Abhishek Malhan. These four are strong for me. He also said that after leaving the show, Avinash will play a strong game.

Falak Naz said – Avinash Sachdev will play stronger

Falak Naaz said, “Now, after I am gone, I think Avinash will become stronger. I noticed that Avinash did not like some of the things that happened after I left. I heard him saying that Falak was not evicted due to less votes, but the members of the house evicted him. If I would have been evicted because of voting, Salman Khan would have definitely mentioned it, but he said that this decision was taken by the family members and Bigg Boss did not want it. Now I hope that Avinash will play well and I hope that he will be strong.

Falak Naaz said this on the relationship between Avinash Sachdev and Shafak Naaz

Falak Naaz was asked what do you think about the rumor of relationship between Avinash Sachdev and his sister Shafak Naaz. She said, “I really have no idea about it, we are at that stage where we can handle things with comfort and understanding, if that happens then I would like to talk to him calmly, I don’t think it means anything now, because it is an old story now, it is likely to be a rumor too. So I don’t want to jump to any conclusions and once we talk I am sure everything will be fine.”

What did Falak Naaz say after being evicted from home?

Falak Naz said, I am happy as the votes have not been counted and I am out because of my co-contestants. It is shocking for me that I was thrown out of the house. Even Salman Khan sir also said that they (audience) do not want him to leave, but the housemates want him to. To be honest, I was not shocked when the contestants took my name. Actually, they expected the same, because I was an easy target for them. I think I was the strongest and that’s why they had a problem with me. Abhishek Malhan used these words, ‘He is a strong contender’. ‘He was playing the game and I was living life in Bigg Boss.’

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on Jio Cinema on 17th June and will air on weekdays at 9 PM with 24-hour live streaming. During the weekend, Salman Khan comes and he gives classes to the contestants. Currently there are Pooja Bhatt, Babika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jia Shankar, Manisha Rani, JD Hadid, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia in the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 top 3 finalists )Falaq Naaz