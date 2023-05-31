These are the toppers of Inter Arts and Commerce of all 24 districts of Jharkhand, see the full list of meritorious students here

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the results of Inter Arts and Commerce also a week after releasing the results of Matriculation and Inter Science. Daughters have won both in Inter Arts and Commerce. In Arts, Kashish Parveen of Katrasgarh of Dhanbad district has topped the entire state, while in Commerce, Srishti Kumari of Ranchi has become the state topper.

16 girls in top-10 in inter arts

A total of 22 students made it to the top-10 in Inter Arts, out of which 16 are girls. 6 students of St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi secured their place in the top-10. There are 24 students in the top-10 in Inter Commerce, out of which 22 are girls. Maximum 15 girl students of Ursuline Inter College Ranchi have got a place in the top-10.

Katras’s Kashish Parveen topped Arts

Kashish Parveen of DAV Plus 2 School, Katrasgarh has topped the state by scoring 469 marks. The second number was Deeksha Sahu, who is a student of MLA Inter Women’s College, Lohardaga. Diksha got 465 marks. Srishti Kumari of Ursuline Inter College, Ranchi has got the highest score of 480 in commerce i.e. I.Com.

Better performance of girl students in both arts and commerce

Girls have performed better in both Arts and Commerce. The result of girl students has been better than that of boys. In Inter Arts, 89.87 percent boys and 96.58 percent girls have been successful. And in commerce, 87.01 percent boys have passed and 90.81 percent girls have been declared successful.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2023: Jharkhand girl students beat in Inter Arts, 95.97 percent students passed

Hazaribagh in arts, Jamtara district tops in commerce

Hazaribagh in Arts, Jamtara district topped in Commerce. Hazaribagh’s result was 98.47 percent, while Jamtara’s result was 97.36 percent. The result of Pakur in Arts and Seraikela-Kharsawan district in Commerce was the least.