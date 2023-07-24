These bills introduced in Lok Sabha amid uproar over Manipur matter, know details

Lok Sabha Monsoon Session 2023: In the Lok Sabha on Monday too, there was a huge debate on many issues from the opposition side. But, meanwhile, proposals for many important bills have been kept by the government and detailed information has been given about them. Explain that the Central Government introduced the ‘National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023’ in the Lok Sabha, in which provision has been made for regulation of education and service standards related to nursing and midwifery professionals (nursing and midwifery), evaluation of institutions and maintenance of national and state level register.

‘National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023’ introduced

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the ‘National Nursing and Obstetrics Commission Bill, 2023’ in the Lok Sabha. During this, the members of the opposition parties in the lower house were making noise on the issue of Manipur violence. Mandaviya asked for permission to introduce the said bill in the lower house and the house gave permission to introduce the bill in the midst of noise.

These things have been taken care of in the bill

The Bill provides for regulation of nursing and midwifery professionals (nursing and midwifery) education and service standards, assessment of institutions and maintenance of national and state level registers and to create a system to improve access, research and development. It has been proposed to adopt the latest scientific progress and development.

National Dental Commission Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Apart from this, the government also introduced the ‘National Dental Commission Bill, 2023’ in the Lok Sabha amid uproar on Monday, in which provision has been made to regulate the dental profession and provide quality and affordable dental education. It was Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who introduced the ‘National Dental Commission Bill, 2023’ in the Lok Sabha. Let us inform that even at this time, the ruckus of the opposition was going on in the Lok Sabha on the matter of Manipur violence and there was echo in the house.

Permission to introduce the bill amidst noise

However, while introducing the Bill, Mansukh Mandaviya sought permission to introduce a Bill to regulate the dental profession in the country, to provide quality and affordable dental care, to facilitate high quality oral health care and on subjects connected therewith. On this bill, the house gave permission to introduce the bill amidst noise.

Constitution Scheduled Castes Order Amendment Bill introduced

The government also introduced the ‘Constitution Scheduled Castes Order Amendment Bill, 2023’ in the Lok Sabha, in which it has been proposed to include Mahara and Mahara communities in the list of Scheduled Castes in Chhattisgarh. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar introduced the ‘Constitution Scheduled Castes Order Amendment Bill, 2023’ in the Lok Sabha. During this, the opposition members were making noise on the issue of Manipur.

What is the purpose and reason of the bill

The objects and reasons of the Bill state that in accordance with the provisions of clause (1) of Article 341 of the Constitution, six Presidential Orders relating to Scheduled Castes were issued in respect of various States and Union Territories. These orders have been amended from time to time by Acts of Parliament under clause (2) of Article 341 of the Constitution.

Proposal to include Mahara and Mahara communities in the list of Scheduled Castes

It states that the State Government of Chhattisgarh has proposed to include Mahara and Mahara communities in the list of Scheduled Castes. The Registrar General of India and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes have given their consent to the proposal. It has been said that in order to make the above change effective, it is necessary to amend the Constitution Scheduled Castes Order 1950 in relation to the state of Chhattisgarh. The Financial Memorandum of the Bill states that the Bill seeks to include ‘Mahara’ and ‘Mahara’ communities in the list of Scheduled Castes in the State of Chhattisgarh.

