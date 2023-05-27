These BJP leaders were stopped when they went to meet President Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan, know the reason

Ranchi: Rajya Sabha MPs Deepak Prakash, Aditya Sahu and Sameer Oraon, who came to meet President Draupadi Murmu, were stopped at the gate of Raj Bhavan. The security personnel posted at the gate asked the MPs for I-cards. MP Deepak Prakash had an I-card, while MPs Mr. Sahu and Mr. Oraon did not have cards. The security personnel told these two MPs that they would not allow them to enter the Raj Bhavan. On this, MP Mr. Prakash said that this is indecent conduct.

Language is not correct. There is a list of recipients inside, match them. Here the security personnel said that we do not recognize you. If you show your I-card, you will be allowed to go. The names of both the MPs were in the list of those who met. They were allowed inside after matching the list. Responding to this whole incident, MP Sameer Oraon has said that the police of Jharkhand was outside. Jharkhand police can do anything.

There is a verse on Jharkhand in Indian tradition, President Draupadi Murmu read and explained the meaning

They have nothing to do with protocol and law and order. Mr. Oraon said that I-card was asked from us. No one always walks with an ID card. There was no protocol officer at the gate. We started leaving without meeting. After matching the list inside, we went inside. Mr. Oraon said that the Jharkhand Police works with wrong feelings.