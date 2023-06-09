These Bollywood stars suddenly said goodbye to social media, fans became sad

Kajol and Karan Johar

Bollywood celebs are very active on social media. Fans want to know more and more about him. However, sometimes due to some reason, he also says goodbye to social media. Let’s take a look at those celebs…

Kajol

Kajol also surprised her fans when she said that she is taking a break from social media for a while. Sharing a post, she wrote, “I am going through the most difficult time in my life”. Not only this, all the posts of the actress have disappeared from her Instagram feed.

aamir khan

Aamir Khan announced on the occasion of his 56th birthday that he is going offline. He wrote a short note, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love on my birthday. My heart is filled. In other news, this will be my last post on social media.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar also suddenly announced that he is taking a break from social media. He wrote, ‘Only making space for more positive energy and this is the first step towards that. Goodbye Twitter!

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha has tremendous fan following on Twitter. She often interacts with her fans through #SonaSays session. However, he too had said goodbye to Twitter for some time.

Fatima Sana Sheikh

Dangal fame actress Fatima Sana Sheikh also informed her fans on her Instagram stories that she is taking a break from social media. He said, “Take a break from social media. Be safe guys.