These films of Dilip Kumar were never released, he was supposed to work with Ajay Devgan in a movie, know the name

Dilip Kumar 2nd Death Anniversary: veteran actor Dilip Kumar Had said goodbye to the world on 7th July 2021 i.e. on this very day. He is known as one of the most successful film stars in the industry. The actor was also called ‘Tragedy King’ because of playing serious roles in films. He had worked in many great films, but there were some films which were never released.

The film Kalinga remained incomplete

Some of Dilip Kumar’s most popular films are ‘Devdas’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Gunga Jamuna’, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’, ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Madhumati’, ‘Kranti Vidhaata’, ‘Shakti’ and ‘ torch’. But there are some such films as well, which have not been released till date. In 1992, the actor made his directorial debut with the film Kalinga. Although it was later closed. It had stars like Shilpa Shirodkar, Raj Babbar, Raj Kiran, Meenakshi Seshadri. The film was announced by filmmaker Sudhakar Bokade in 1992. After subsequent delays, the film remained unfinished and was later shelved.

The film Aag Ka Dariya could not be released

In the 50s, Ramesh Sehgal signed Dilip Kumar and Nutan Behl for the film Shikwa. It was a romantic film and the actor was going to be seen in the role of Ram. While Nutan was in the role of his girlfriend Indu. According to the reports, the film could never be released. Apart from this, the 1995 film Aag Ka Dariya was not released despite being completed. It featured Dilip Kumar, Rekha, Rajeev Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure.

the movie animal was canned

Whereas, Dilip Kumar and Suraiya starrer film Jaanwar could never be released. While in the year 2001, Dilip Kumar started working with Ajay Devgan and Priyanka Chopra in the film Asar – The Impact. If reports are to be believed, the film got canned. Dilip Kumar was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 by the Government of India for his contribution to films. He was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honor in the field of cinema in 1994.