These former cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly will do commentary in WTC final, see full list here

IPL 2023 Cricket fans are now getting hung up on cricket and all eyes are on the matches starting from June 7. world test championship final But will happen. CSK has won the IPL title for the fifth time this time. Team India will be back in action after a break of about three months. The Indian team is almost ready for the WTC final against Australia starting June 7 at The Oval in England.

World’s top two teams clash

Official TV and digital broadcasters, Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar have also geared up for the world’s top two teams. The channel has released the names of its special commentators for commentary. The commentary box will have stalwarts Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden and Nasser Hussain for the English feed/world feed along with Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Deep Dasgupta and S Sreesanth for the Hindi feed.

Shubman Gill will destroy Australian bowlers in WTC final, claims Ricky Ponting

Commentary will be in five languages

This brilliant team of commentators will further enhance the experience of watching the match. This will increase the excitement of the World Test Championship final. They will do all the analysis, interesting incidents and engaging discussions which will enthrall the viewers and fans more. Apart from Hindi and English, the telecast will also be available in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. A list of commentators has been made for the five language feeds for the WTC final.

list of commentators



English – Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden and Nasser Hussain.

Hindi – Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Deep Dasgupta and S. Sreesanth.

Tamil – Yo Mahesh, S. Ramesh, L. Balaji and S. Sriram.

Telugu – Kaushik NC, Ashish Reddy, T. Suman and Kalyan K.

Kannada – Vijay Bhardwaj, Srinivas M, B Chipli, Pawan Deshpande and Sunil J.