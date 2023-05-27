These parties opposed the inauguration of the new Parliament House, so will these parties be involved? see full list

New Parliament Building is to be inaugurated on 28 May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new Parliament House on 10 December 2020. Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha had requested for this work on 5 August 2019. Its cost was estimated at Rs 861 crore, but later the cost of its construction reached Rs 1,200 crore. But a ruckus has arisen over the controversy that started before the inauguration, where on one hand 20 opposition parties are opposing the inauguration of the new Parliament House by the hands of PM Modi, while there are 23 NDA and non-NDA parties who are opposing the inauguration. will attend the function.

Teams gathered in support of the inauguration

First of all, we will give you information about those parties which will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House.

1. Bharatiya Janata Party (394 MPs)

2. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) (15 MPs)

3. National People’s Party, Meghalaya (two MPs)

4. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (one MP)

5. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (One MP)

6. Jannayak Janata Party

7. AIADMK (five MPs)

8. IMKMK

9. AJSU (One MP)

10. RPI (Athawale) (One MP)

11. Mizo National Front (two MPs)

12. Tamil Maanila Congress (one MP)

13. ITFT (Tripura)

14. Bodo People’s Party

15. Pattali Makkal Katchi (One MP)

16. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

17. Apna Dal (two MPs)

18. Consists of Assam Gana Parishad (one MP).

Non NDA non UPA parties supporting

On the other hand, if we talk about NDA and non-UPA parties then ..

1. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (One MP)

2. Biju Janata Dal (21 MPs)

3. Bahujan Samaj Party (10 MPs)

4. Telugu Desam Party (4 MPs)

5. YSRCP (31 MPs)

Parties boycotting the opening ceremony

If we talk about the parties boycotting the inauguration ceremony, then first of all ..

Congress (81 MPs) DMK (34 MPs) Shiv Sena-UBT (Seven MPs) Aam Aadmi Party (11 MPs) Samajwadi Party (Six MPs) CPI (Four MPs) JMM (two MPs) Kerala Congress-Mani (two MPs) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (a Member of Parliament) Rashtriya Lok Dal (One MP) Trinamool Congress (35 MPs) Janata Dal (United) (21 MPs) 1 Nationalist Congress Party (nine MPs) CPI-M (Eight MPs) RJD (Six MPs) IUML (Four MPs) National Conference (Three MPs) RSP (One MP) MDMK (One MP) AIMIM (two MPs)

Are included .

