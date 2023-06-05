These rules will not be there in WTC Final, ICC made a big change in these rules, know here

ICC New Rules, WTC Final: The final match of the World Test Championship will be played between India and Australia at The Oval from June 7. Many new rules will be seen in this title match. Before the WTC final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made three major changes in the rules, which have come into force from 1 June. ICC has made the biggest change in the rule of soft signal. Along with this, it has been made mandatory for the players to wear helmets.

ICC changed the rules related to soft signal

Soft signals have always been a topic of discussion in international cricket. Along with the players, fans and former cricketers have been continuously giving their opinion on soft signals, but now the rules related to soft signals have changed. Now the on-field umpires will not need a soft signal to refer their decision to the third umpire. Apart from this, by making a big change, the ICC has made helmet safety mandatory in international cricket. However, this has been done for special circumstances. The ICC has made it mandatory to wear helmets in risky situations during international matches from June 1.

These three new rules will be seen in WTC Final

It will be mandatory for the batsman to wear a helmet while facing the fast bowlers.

It will be mandatory to wear a wicketkeeper’s helmet while keeping wickets against the stumps against fast bowling.

If the fielders in front of the wicket are fielding near the batsman, then it will be mandatory for them to wear helmets.

Title clash between India and Australia

Significantly, in the World Test Championship final, the challenge of the Australian team will be in front of India. Both the teams will be face to face on the grounds of The Oval in London from 7th June. The Indian team will play the WTC final for the second time in a row. Last time, Team India had to face defeat against New Zealand in the final, but this time the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma would like to win the World Test Championship title.