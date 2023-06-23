These starkids ready to debut in Bollywood, will their star shine? Suhana Khan’s name is also included in the list

suhana khan

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The teaser of the film has been released and the movie will be released this year.

Raveena Tandon Daughter Rasha Thadani

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha is also going to step into Bollywood. Starkid will debut opposite Ajay Devgan’s nephew. Rasha is very beautiful and beautiful.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his debut with Saif Dharma Productions’ film Sarjameen. Apart from this, Starkid has also assisted Karan Johar in the love story of Rocky and Rani.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her debut in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Bedhadak. Even before making her debut, Shanaya lives in the limelight with her pictures.

Khushi Kapoor

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor will also debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. Khushi remains very active on social media and keeps sharing her glamorous pictures.

agastya nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Navya is the brother of Naveli Nanda.

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut web series titled Stardom.

Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is preparing to debut in Bollywood. He is shooting for his film named Maharaja. If reports are to be believed, he will play the role of a lawyer in the film.